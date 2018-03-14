Wellingborough school dancers bring dystopian tale to life

Wellingborough’s Wollaston School took the runners-up place in a national dance competition held in High Wycombe.

The team re-imagined George Orwell’s dystopian book 1984 for the show, with a dance piece called 2084: A World With Everyone Watching.

They were taking part in the Global Rock Challenge, a competition which originated in Australia and is now a fixture in the UK. A spokesman for the competition said: “In ‘2084’ society has been coerced into a state of dependence. Winston and Julia’s defiance to conform leads them on a journey to find freedom, in a world with everyone watching, will they?”