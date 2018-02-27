Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross developers urge minister to improve rail service

Train journeys to and from Wellingborough should be improved and not reduced, according to the developers behind Stanton Cross.

Under current Government proposals, the number of trains stopping at Wellingborough will be significantly reduced when a new operator takes over the East Midlands rail franchise in August 2019.

The changes could have a huge impact on the Stanton Cross development - which is next to the station - which is set to deliver 3,650 homes and 3,000 jobs.

Bovis Homes divisional operations director Paul Soutar, who is responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “Wellingborough is growing fast, with Stanton Cross set to bring new homes and jobs to the area, and the railway line is extremely important.

“With the East Midlands rail franchise coming up for renewal it is important that we get things right.

“The new franchise provides an opportunity to improve journeys not reduce them.

“It is essential that we do all that we can to ensure that Wellingborough continues to be an accessible place to live and work and safeguard investment in our town.”

Stanton Cross will also see improved local services and facilities and an upgraded and railway station with increased parking provisions.

But the rail changes will result in an end to peak time Intercity trains calling at Wellingborough and a reduction in peak time services from Wellingborough towards London.

The effect on passengers travelling to Leicester and the north would be significant, with longer waiting times and longer journeys with passengers potentially having to change at Kettering.

For passengers commuting to London there is concern about a potential increase in journey times.

Now Bovis Homes, on behalf of the landowners and development partners delivering Stanton Cross, is calling on people to join them in urging the newly appointed rail minister Jo Johnson MP to reconsider the major changes.

To make your voice heard by sending a message to the rail minister, use the form online here.

Alternatively, campaign postcards can be found at the Swansgate Shopping Centre.