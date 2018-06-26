Wellingborough’s Splash Park to open this week as hot weather continues

A popular park is set to open for three days this week so families can enjoy the sunny weather there.

Wellingborough’s Splash Park next to the River Nene at The Embankment is usually open during the school holidays.

But due to this week’s soaring temperatures, Wellingborough Norse has managed to re-schedule its diary so staff are available to open the popular attraction tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths is delighted that families will be able to enjoy the sunshine at the town’s Splash Park this week.

He said: “Norse don’t have dedicated staff to run the Splash Park but they have managed to re-schedule.

“We have listened to public demand, it’s a well-loved facility and we know how popular it is.”

Cllr Griffiths said staff from Wellingborough Norse have been busy working on getting the town ready for its party weekend, including litter picking and getting Croyland Park ready for July 7 and 8.

But they couldn’t ignore the calls from people to open the Splash Park while the weather is so nice.

The Splash Park will be open from midday to 6.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.

It is free and as well as the main water feature, there are picnic tables, a shelter and regular food and ice cream vans.

There is free car parking, toilets and baby changing facilities.

