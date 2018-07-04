Wellingborough’s Splash Park to open seven days a week until further notice

A popular park is to open seven days a week so families can continue to enjoy the sunny weather there.

Wellingborough’s Splash Park next to the River Nene at The Embankment is usually open during the school holidays.

But due to the soaring temperatures, Wellingborough Norse managed to re-schedule its diary so staff were available to open the popular attraction for three days last week.

Wellingborough Council has since announced that the water park will now be open every day of the week as the hot spell goes on.

A message on the council website says: “Splash Park is now open seven days a week until further notice.

“The Splash Park will be open between 12pm and 6.30pm every day from now until further notice.”

However, the council is urging people to keep checking the website for further updates on opening hours should the weather change.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph last week, council leader Martin Griffiths said he was delighted that families would be able to have fun at the town’s Splash Park while the weather is so nice.

And he added: “We have listened to public demand, it’s a well-loved facility and we know how popular it is.”

Splash Park is free and as well as the main water feature, there are picnic tables, a shelter and regular food and ice cream vans.

There is free car parking, toilets and baby changing facilities.

