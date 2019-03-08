Wellingborough’s market given a new long-term home

Wellingborough market has been permanently relocated.

Councillors have voted that it should now stay in its most recent home at Orient Way after a successful trial period.

On February 11, the town centre sub committee at the Borough Council of Wellingborough approved that the market is to be permanently relocated following positive feedback from market traders of an increase in footfall.

The council’s Town Centre sub-committee and market traders met in November to discuss the future sustainability of Wellingborough’s market.

The town’s market was temporarily relocated to the pedestrian area next to Orient Way in December last year to become more central for visitors and residents.

This followed a review that was set up last year to try to save the ailing market

Councillors met with market traders at the end of January and reported feedback from a number of residents now visiting the market due to its more prominent location.

Leader of the council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “We are committed to investing in our town centre to ensure that it is destination for residents to visit and enjoy. I am delighted that relocating the market has already proven successful and I hope that people continue to use our wonderful local market and support local businesses.”

Penny and Julian, who run J & P Fruit and Veg stall and a shop in Higham Ferrers, have been providing fresh produce to residents for more than 30 years, said: “The move of the stalls has definitely made a difference to us all, we are serving new customers, and it’s great to have the footfall and be seen by the general public.”

Residents can now visit a number of stalls offering a whole-host of items every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Orient Way and the Bric-a-Brac market, which is available every Tuesday in Market Square. Why not pop down and visit the market first-hand?