Wellingborough retirees honour servicemen and women at Remembrance event

Homeowners at Rosebud Court in Wellingborough were joined by members of the public and representatives of the Royal British Legion for a Remembrance afternoon.

The event was held to pay tribute to local servicemen and women and to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

Everyone gathered at the McCarthy and Stone development in Westfield Road to pay their respects.

As refreshments were served in the homeowners’ lounge, guests and homeowners shared their wartime memories with the Royal British Legion.

Cheryl Bissett, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: “We are very pleased that local people and homeowners at Rosebud Court attended the Remembrance afternoon to commemorate the many servicemen and women who lost their lives during the two World Wars, or in more recent conflicts.

“It was a poignant day reflecting on the last century, and it was lovely to see the local community come together ahead of Remembrance Sunday.”

