Wellingborough representatives plant roses in France to mark centenary of end of World War One

A group from Wellingborough planted roses in France in recognition of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The roses, which were a variety called Peace, were planted to mark the friendship which unites Niort in France with its twin towns, including Wellingborough.

Wellingborough councillor Brian Emerson and wife Lesley attended the ceremony held earlier this year at the Sablieres Cemetery.

About 100 people gathered at the foot of the mausoleum at the invitation of the Wellingborough-Niort Twinning Association and Niort’s Allemaniort.

The idea was to gather representatives of Niort’s twin towns of Cobourg and Springe in Germany, as well as Wellingborough, and celebrate friendship between the nations.

The date of the gathering was chosen specifically to coincide with this year’s centenary of the end of the First World War.

After placing a spray of flowers in the colours red, white and blue at the front of the war memorial, Springe mayor Christian Springfeld, Niort mayor Jerome Baloge, Cllr Emerson from Wellingborough and Cobourg mayor Hans Heinrich Ullmann stood for a few moments of silence.

The two rose bushes brought from England were planted by Lesley Emerson.