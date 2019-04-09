Wellingborough relief road to be discussed

Plans for Wellingborough’s Eastern Relief Road and new industrial warehousing will go before the council this week.

The road, which is being built as part of Stanton Cross, will connect the development’s main northern access road (known as route 6) and the eastern access road (route 7).

The application to be discussed tomorrow (Wednesday, April 10) , concerns a 300m stretch of the road and includes a change from the original masterplan.

A priority junction with a right-hand lane turn from Wellingborough Road will replace a previously proposed roundabout.

In a separate application, councillors on the planning committee will be asked to approve plans for three large industrial units on land north of Wellingborough Road known as parcel three of the Stanton Cross development. The largest of the units will be 16,000 sq m.

There will also be a service yard and parking areas which police have suggested should have perimeter fencing to prevent crime.

A report that will be considered by councillors says the site is in an area of archaeological potential and the county council's archaeology officer has made recommendations.

The report says: “Recent geophysical survey of the site indicates that there are archaeological remains of unknown date and function present, especially closer to the modern road.

“The proposed development area is covered by the archaeological condition placed on the Wellingborough East outline consent, and therefore a suitable programme of work would be required ahead of any construction works. In this instance, I would recommend evaluation by trial trenching followed by suitable mitigation works.”

Officers recommend that both applications are approved with some planning conditions.

Plans for Stanton Cross have been ongoing since 2004 and the first homes were opened in September. Altogether the site will have 3,650 homes, new schools, health facilities and a country park.

Route 4, which links Irthlingborough Road with the town’s rail station and includes a new bridge over the existing line, has been delayed and is now due to open this year.