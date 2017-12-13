Wellingborough pub opens after six-figure makeover

A Wellingborough pub has opened to punters after a six-figure refurbishment.

The Ock N Dough in Wellingborough in Farm Road was officially reopened by the deputy mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Malcolm Waters, who helped to kickstart the exclusive opening event.

Pub Refurbished: Wellingborough: Ock 'n' Dough official opening after refurbishment. Standing in what was once the soft play area, VIPs cut the ribbon at the opening. Tuesday November 28th, 2017 NNL-171128-194241009

The team also welcomed local charities Because of Beau and Niamh’s Next Steps and raised funds for each through a raffle during the re-opening event.

The venue has overseen a revamped bar area with multiple screesn added to enhance opportunities to watch sports matches.

The bar area has also been enhanced with the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish.

The beer garden has been extended with further seating and new outdoor lighting.

Pub Refurbished: Wellingborough: Ock 'n' Dough official opening after refurbishment. Standing in what was once the soft play area, VIPs cut the ribbon at the opening. Tuesday November 28th, 2017 NNL-171128-194155009

Matthew Gist, general manager at the Ock N Dough, said: “We had a fantastic opening event and our Wellingborough neighbours really showed their support.

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“It was a pleasure to have the deputy mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Malcolm Waters, officially re-open the Ock N Dough.

“He really helped kickstart the festivities and got everyone in the celebratory mood.

“We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and we look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”