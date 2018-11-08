Wellingborough prison build to start in coming months

Work will start on the building of a new prison in Wellingborough early next year.

The town’s council planning committee agreed last night (Wednesday) to amendments to the original design of the prison which will house 1,600 inmates and provide hundreds of local jobs.

Contractor Kier is carrying out the works for the Ministry of Justice which is funding the build of the category C jailhouse.

A former prison on the same site closed six years ago because of its age and it did not meet fire regulation standards.

The old building will be demolished to make way for the new larger, modern prison.

Speaking at the meeting Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths said the prison would be a tremendous asset to the borough council of well and bring in many millions to the town’s economy.

He said: “It is all about integrating the prison in the local community and I think that is very exciting and something we should be proud of.”

Leader of the opposition Cllr Andrew Scarborough also backed the plans and said the re-design was an improvement on what had originally been proposed.

The redesign includes remodelling parts of the layout and changing the heights of some building.

The prison will be made up of 14 different building blocks including seven accommodation blocks for prisoners.

The complex will have four multi-use games areas and provision for 501 parking spaces.

The MOJ held a public exhibition in September about the prison which is next to the residential Millers Park.

The revised application did not receive any neighbours objections.