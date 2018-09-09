Wellingborough photography student focuses on four legged friends

The positive impact working dogs have on people’s lives has been documented by a Wellingborough photography student.

Laura Wiggins, a student at the University of Northampton, focused on the bond between our four-legged friends and their handlers and owners for her final year project, Dedicated Dogs.

Laura, who graduated from the photography course in July, said: “Dogs deserve recognition for their lifelong commitment to people and my project was a great opportunity to do this.

“I’m hoping it raises awareness of the passion, dedication, and intelligence of working dogs and their relationship with us humans.

“Inspiring a single person to donate any spare change, sponsor a working dog or volunteer their time for a working dog charity themselves, for instance, will ultimately be the best accomplishment for all the hard work, perseverance and effort that I have and will continue to commit to this series.”