Wellingborough photographer’s robin picture to feature in Wilko 2020 calendar

A Wellingborough photographer has won a national competition with one of Britain’s most well-known retailers.

Photography enthusiast Peter Ford entered his picture of a robin for the wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition.

Wilko was so impressed with the image that Peter was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and selected as one of 12 winners to be featured in the official 2020 calendar.

Peter said: “I was delighted to discover that I had won the wilko Wild Bird photography competition and that my photo would be used in the 2020 calendar.”

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer at wilko said: “We were thrilled with the number of entries and quality of the photos of wild birds submitted to the competition this year.

“We can’t wait to see the final printed calendar with the vast array of wild bird photography.

“It was a tough decision as there could only ever be 12 winners, but we were extremely impressed by Peter’s photo.”

The 2020 calendar will be on sale in store and available online at wilko.com in late 2019.