Wellingborough PCSOs buy heater for pensioner worried she would freeze after her boiler broke

Two Wellingborough PCSOs went out of their way to help an elderly woman who was afraid she would freeze after her boiler broke.

PCSOs Paul Hurst and Chris Burrows split the price of a portable heater from Argos after Northamptonshire Police's control room received a call from the concerned Earls Barton resident.

The woman rang on Saturday morning to say her heating was broken and that she was worried she would freeze after temperatures dropped.

Because she was not given an estimated date and time for the repair she was distressed.

PCSO Hurst made contact with her and asked whether a portable heater would help her feel better.

She agreed so PCSO Hurst spoke with his friend and colleague, PCSO Burrows, and they both agreed the quickest way to get the heater over was for them to buy one from Argos.

They went halves and delivered it to the woman. On arrival, she was so thankful to receive the heater that both PCSOs were given a hug as a token of gratitude.

Her boiler was eventually fixed.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeants, Simon Moreton and Hayley Handford, said: "Paul and Chris are an absolute credit to Northamptonshire Police and this is just one of many things both of them have done that make us proud.

"Their actions also represent everything that is good about our PCSOs, not only in Northamptonshire, but across the country.

"PCSOs are able to work alongside their local communities, get to know the people who live in their patches and problem solve by thinking outside of the box.

"We have a fine group of them in Northamptonshire and we are very pleased to see two of them being recognised for some great work."

The community officers also received praise from members of the public after PCSO Hurst tweeted about his and PCSO Burrows' kind gesture.

One Twitter user commented: "Not all superheroes wear capes! You'll both def be on Santa's list I'm sure!"

"Well done Chris & Paul. Great example to us all," wrote another.