Wellingborough opticians has had specs appeal for 20 years!

A Wellingborough opticians marked 20 years in the town by welcoming the Mayor and the store’s first ever customer to share in the birthday celebrations with some birthday cake on June 30.

The team from Specsavers in the Swansgate Shopping Centre celebrated the store’s birthday with cake and balloons and the first customer, Maureen Benham, received an eye test and a free pair of specs.

Optometrist director Rikesh Chauhan said: “Since we opened our doors in 1998, we’ve been a part of the community in Wellingborough, supporting local activities and looking after our customers with the best in eye care.

“We’re proud of the service we provide to our customers and it was fantastic to welcome back Maureen who has been a loyal customer since day one.

“While a lot has changed since we first opened, there is a lot that remains the same. We continue to invest in the latest technology and provide so much more than a simple prescription check, while all our services are provided with the same professional and friendly service that we have always given.

“Specsavers in Wellingborough is a locally-run business and has been since its doors opened 20 years ago. It now employs 60 people.”