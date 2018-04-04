Wellingborough nursery school rated as good by inspectors

A nursery school is hoping to build on its success after being rated as good.

Highfield Nursery School in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, was inspected under the revised School Ofsted framework, which now receives a one-day inspection to assess if it has maintained the level of education judged at the previous inspection.

The visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was rated as good in October 2013.

The report says: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Based on the evidence gathered during this short inspection, I am of the opinion that the school has demonstrated strong practice and marked improvement in certain areas.

“This may indicate that the school is improving towards being outstanding.”

Over the past four years, the school has gone through rapid change as they created Wellingborough Nursery Schools Federation with Croyland Nursery School and changed the provision to include two-year-olds and the 30-hour offer.

The inspector noted that since becoming a federation, the executive headteacher has been determined to develop a ‘highly effective’ nursery school as part of the early years provision in the community.

It was noted that senior leaders and governors share her drive and ambition, and together they have substantially improved the provision and developed a strong team.

The report says staff are committed to ensuring the best possible learning experiences for each individual child.

And the stimulating learning environment and high engaging curriculum ensures that every child thrives.

The report said children are happy and well cared for in school, and that parents and carers are very positive.

The inspector also praised how the areas for improvement from the last inspection had been addressed, saying: “You have dealt very effectively with the areas for improvement identified at the last inspection.”

Headteacher Lyndsey Barnett said: “This is a truly fantastic achievement and is a reflection of the time and support given by everyone connected with the school and who have shown a huge commitment in helping to make Highfield the best nursery school it can be.

“This is nothing less than the community deserves and we would like to thank you all for your contribution.

“We have all worked extremely hard over the last four years and the journey has been an extremely rewarding one and we can see the positive benefits of this throughout the school.

“Ofsted’s recognition of this achievement through the awarding of a good assessment with evidence of working towards outstanding is a positive validation of all our effort.

“We are now looking forward to continuing the journey and building on our success.”