Wellingborough nursery judged outstanding again

A popular Wellingborough nursery school has been given a coveted ‘outstanding’ rating by inspectors.

Croyland Nursery School and Day Nursery were given the glowing report following an early years inspection at the end of January.

The nursery is part of the Wellingborough Nursery Schools Federation with Highfield Nursery School.

In January 2017, Croyland opened a baby room for children aged from six months to two years of age.

The nursery, in its present and previous formats, has now been outstanding for a decade.

Inspector Vicky Weir made her judgment after spending the day with the youngest children in the nursery school.

She also observed children and staff throughout the whole of the setting.

Judging the nursery to be outstanding in every area, she said: “The expert leadership team has created a culture of growth and reflectivity. They use their highly focused monitoring of each member of staff’s practice to target incisive and innovative professional development opportunities.

“This approach helps to nurture the confidence of staff and significantly enhance the quality of the teaching.

“Staff place the highest priority on promoting children’s physical and emotional wellbeing. They quickly gain a comprehensive knowledge of children, such as through their home visits. Staff use this knowledge to help them precisely predict children’s needs and to help interpret babies’ communication.”

“Children receive highly focused support to develop the skills that will support the next stage in their learning and care, including if they move to the on-site nursery school.

“All children make excellent progress in relation to their starting points. Many children quickly reach milestones beyond those expected for their age. As a result of focused teaching, all children demonstrate their thinking skills particularly well.

“They try out their ideas and they watch and consider the effects of their actions. Children revisit tricky tasks to try again.”

Headteacher Lyndsey Barnett said: “The nursery school has a deeply embedded image of the child and a vision in which we provide a warm, stimulating, welcoming environment.

“We ensure all children have a secure foundation to become happy, confident, caring individuals who achieve personal success and develop a lifelong love of learning.”