Wellingborough MP tells Theresa May her Brexit deal will lose her 'millions of voters'

Theresa May's Brexit deal will lose her the support of many Tory MPs as well as millions of voters, says Peter Bone.

The Wellingborough MP confronted the Prime Minister during questions in the House of Commons today after news broke that UK and EU officials have agreed the draft text of a Brexit agreement.

Peter Bone at today's Prime Minister's Questions

Theresa May's cabinet is holding a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the plan.

"Is the Prime Minister aware that if the media reports about the EU agreement are in any way accurate, you are not delivering the Brexit people voted for, and today you will lose the support of many Conservative MPs and millions of voters across the country?" asked Mr Bone.

The details of the agreement have not yet been published but the document is understood to be about 500 pages long.

Back in May, Mr Bone offered to carry Theresa May through the streets of Wellingborough after Brexit and called her the "Brexit Queen".

Replying to the Wellingborough MP, Mrs May said: "What we have been negotiating is a deal that does deliver on the vote of the British people.

"In the list that I set out earlier I left out one of the things that the British people are very keen to see from this deal which is an end to free movement, and we will ensure that we are delivering on that, as well as those other elements that I have set out.

"What we're doing is a deal that delivers on that vote but in doing so protects jobs, protects the integrity of our United Kingdom and protects the security of people in this country."