Wellingborough MP says there won't be a 'Brexit Queen' statue for Theresa May after all

Peter Bone has scrapped plans to build a statue of Theresa May - whom he once labelled the 'Brexit Queen' - because the Prime Minister's deal to exit the European Union doesn't match his constituents' wishes.

During Prime Minister's Questions in May last year, Mr Bone asked if Mrs May would come to Wellingborough after the UK leaves the EU, telling her she would be ‘carried shoulder high through the streets to the echoing of cheering crowds’.

He continued by saying he would even show the Prime Minister the site where a statue to the 'Brexit Queen' would be erected.

It was met with a raucous response from fellow MPs before the PM responded, saying: “We will be leaving the European Union and I am tempted to say to his request, how can I refuse?”

But it seems Mrs May won't be invited to Wellingborough, nor will she receive the hero's welcome Mr Bone predicted six months ago.

Speaking on Sky News yesterday, Mr Bone said: "I said that if she delivered the Brexit people voted for and when I said that it looked like we were going to do that.

"Now, of course, it looks like we're going to do anything but that and I'm afraid the statue I was going to build in Wellingborough to Mrs May is probably not going to happen now."

When asked how the voters of his Wellingborough constituency would welcome the Prime Minister in light of her Brexit deal, which MPs are set to vote down in the Commons next week, Mr Bone said it wouldn't be good.

"At the moment they're very frustrated," he said.

"They want to have the Brexit they voted for. They wanted to end the free movement of people, not pay billions and billions of pounds each and every year to the EU, make our own laws in our own country judged by our own judges.

"And clearly Mrs May's deal falls on all those fronts so I don't think she would get a particularly... she would get a polite reception but not a good reception."