Wellingborough MP says there could be a snap election this year

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has rated the chances of a snap election in 2018 as “50/50”.

The Conservative Brexiteer admitted the Government could be forced to the ballot box if it is defeated over the EU Withdrawal Bill again next month.

Speaking on radio station LBC, he said: “I think there’s a 50/50 chance of a general election this year.

“I think we would win it.”

He added that Theresa May would ‘romp home’ if she took a tougher stance on Brexit and walked away without a deal.

The House of Lords has already defeated the Commons 15 times on Brexit legislation and the Commons will vote on amendments in June.

Mr Bone said: “Bring on the vote, let’s have the vote.

“If the government loses that could lead to a general election but why not?”

The Wellingborough MP said that he did not fear a general election and that the Conservative had to accept they were not a majority government.”