Wellingborough missing out on National Lottery cash to mark First World War centenary

Communities across Wellingborough are being urged to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for money to undertake projects exploring the impact of the First World War in their area before the centenary concludes at the end of 2018.

Wellingborough is among just six per cent of UK local authority areas yet to apply and secure funding from HLF for First World War projects since the Centenary began in 2014.

The anniversary concludes at the end of 2018 and groups need to hurry to ensure they don’t miss out.

Final applications will only be received up to January 2019.

So far, HLF has invested almost £100 million of National Lottery money in more than 2,000 First World War centenary projects, large and small.

But so far, none has been awarded in Wellingborough and HLF is keen to receive good quality project applications.

Nationally, projects include IWM London’s new First World War Galleries, the restoration of the battleship HMS Caroline, and 14-18 NOW, the Centenary Cultural Programme which includes the UK tour of the Tower of London poppies.

Across the UK, communities have been uncovering and exploring a huge variety of stories about how the First World War impacted on their local areas.

In Newcastle, the project Heaton Avenues in Wartime uncovered 10 hidden stories of local residents during the First World War.

The group focused its research on 10 streets in the suburb of Heaton, Newcastle and produced a story from each street.

The project culminated in the Heaton Avenues in Wartime exhibition, which was displayed at the Newcastle City Library and the Discovery Museum.

Jonathan Platt, head of HLF East Midlands, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many communities take up this opportunity to explore how the First World War affected their local area.

“More than seven million people have taken part in First World War Centenary activity as a direct result of HLF funding and we want to make sure communities across Wellingborough don’t miss out.

“Come and tell us your project idea.”

Grants of between £3,000 to £10,000 are available through HLF’s First World War: then and now programme which is enabling people to explore, conserve and share their First World War heritage.

Groups that need a grant of more than £10,000 for a project can apply to HLF through its open programmes.

More information on how to apply for HLF funding is available at www.hlf.org.uk/firstworldwar.