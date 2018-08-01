Wellingborough McDonald’s teams join in Embankment clean-up

Staff from Wellingborough McDonald’s restaurants teamed up with Wellingborough Emergency Cadet Scheme, Cllr Jennie Bone, McDonald’s Planet Champion Nicci Wride, and Keep Britain Tidy to spruce up the Embankment.

The group collected 20 bags of rubbish during the much-needed refresh.

McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar said: “I was really proud to see everyone come together and help give Wellingborough Embankment a much needed spruce up.

“It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit. As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone.”

Putting his support behind the clean-up event, MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone said: “It’s fantastic to see local businesses like McDonald’s getting involved with looking after the community. I’d like to offer a huge thanks to Perry and his team, alongside all the volunteers, for their hard work and commitment to Wellingborough.”