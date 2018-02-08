Wellingborough man stole charity donation money

A Wellingborough man stole money intended as a donation to charity from the house where he rented a room.

Convicted criminal Jayntibhai Patel, formerly of Priory Road, took the money when burgling the house of Steve Fenech.

While staying at Mr Fenech’s property in Ecton, Patel also registered store cards in his host’s name, which he used to purchase items that he would sell on for cash.

Mr Fenech said: “I previously made a large donation to a charity.

“He found out and got the impression that I was quite well off.

“He learned that I was planning to give more money to the charity and then he robbed the house to try to find the money.

“As a result, the charity missed out on a donation.”

The series of events started when Mr Fenech advertised a room in his home on spareroom.com, which led to Patel moving in the summer of 2017.

Mr Fenech said: “He told me he was working locally.

“It turned out what he was doing was rooting through my stuff to try to get my personal details.”

Patel then used Mr Fenech’s details to acquire store cards for online retailers which he would use to buy electronics such as smartphones, iPads and computers.

Once Mr Fenech started receiving bills in his name through the post he realised what was going on.

He said: “I got home and saw some stuff had gone and that was the first time I realised.

“I wasn’t sure it was him at first then I started getting the bills in the post.”

As well as the money destined for charity, household items were also stolen by Patel including a games console, a tablet and other electrical items.

Archery equipment and hunting rifles which Mr Fenech would use in a woodland area in Kent were also stolen.

In an attempt to cover up his criminal intentions, Patel first earned his host’s trust which he would later betray.

Mr Fenech said: “He was helping me out in the garden to earn my trust.

“He even got to know the neighbours.

“There was an element of betrayal.

“He knew I was going to make the donation and he deliberately stole the money.”

Patel is to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on February 20 on charges of burglary, making off without payment and dishonestly making false representation.

In 2015, he was found guilty of breaking into his estranged wife’s house to steal his son’s Christmas present and taking more than £7,000 from a housemate’s credit card.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence.