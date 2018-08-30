Wellingborough man Shaun braves shave in memory of grandad

A Wellingborough man Braved the Shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Shaun Wing went under the clippers at Gleneagles Social Club on August 25 - and received £789 in sponsorship while doing so.

Shaun said: “I braved the shave in memory of my grandad Charles Spence, who died from prostate cancer in May 2016.

“My grandad was one of the kindest and funniest men I knew, always cracking jokes and he always had a smile on his face.

“Even when he was struggling with his health, he always made time to visit his wife, Vivian Spence, who was in a care home.

“He visited her every day and he always made sure she was happy and well looked after.

“My grandad would take me to the barbers all the time and it quickly became one of my favourite pastimes.

“He was known by so many people that when we walked down the road he would be greeted by almost everyone we passed. Grandad gave me a lot of happy memories sitting in that barber shop so I’m glad to have braved the shave in his memory.”

To sponsor Shaun, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/shaun-wing.