Wellingborough man’s epic road trip to buy defibrillators for sports teams

A Wellingborough man and more than 40 other drivers will take on a 2,500 mile road trip for charity.

Carl Baldry’s Rust Bucket Rally will see him and fellow petrolheads drive through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Slovakia, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Italy.

The only rule in the challenge is that cars entering must have been bought for less than £500.

Mr Baldry has done the trip in a trusty yellow Saab in previous years - but this year he’s got new wheels.

The airport taxi driver said: “That [the Saab] died last year so I’ve got a Mercedes CLK.

“It’s 18 years old and it’s a bit poorly but it should get us round OK.”

So far the rally has raised about £75,000 in three years and it’s hoped this year’s ride will see them break the six-figure barrier.

Proceeds from this ride will go to SADS UK, who provide defibrillators to communities.

Mr Baldry hopes to be able to provide them for sports clubs across Northamptonshire.

He said: “Through SADS we can buy these for clubs and they save lives.

“We know how hard it is for some clubs to raise the money for these but they’re so important.”

Each defibrillator, complete with a case and training for up to eight people, costs about £1,600.

Should the rally match its previous £25,000 donation levels - which Mr Baldry says it should with 20 more drivers than last year - it will help provide about 15 defibrillators.

The group will set off from the UK on June 1, seeing stops in Berlin, Lake Como and Dijon on its four-day route.

Mr Baldry added: “Berlin is on my bucket list of places to go so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a long old drive, about 10 hours, but it will be worth it.”

Carl has just set up an online fundraising page. To donate, click here.