Wellingborough man praised by the Prime Minister for his charity work

A man who has given away thousands of pounds since moving to Wellingborough more than 40 years ago has been praised by the Prime Minister.

Mahendra Bhojani moved to Wellingborough in 1972 and has been supporting charities in the area ever since.

Over the years, groups he has given money to include Wellingborough Mind, Pravasi Mandal in Elsden Road and the Wellingborough branch of Age Concern.

He has also supported the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

And in recognition of his work in the community, Theresa May has written to Mr Bhojani to thank him for his efforts.

The PM’s letter said: “I have spoken to your member of Parliament, Peter Bone, who has singled you out for recognition as a member of the Wellingborough community.

“He expresses his admiration for all of the hard work you put in locally to raise funds for charity organisations.”

Mr Bhojani was delighted to receive the letter from the Prime Minister earlier this year in honour of his charity work as well as his support of the Conservative party in Wellingborough.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph back in December 2016 about his charity work in the town, Mr Bhojani said: “I have been doing it since 1972.

“I like to help needy people and groups like the air ambulance, who don’t get any money and rely on donations.

“Every year I give out something like £700.

“It makes me happy in my heart.”

Mr Bhojani started giving out money when he lived in Africa and saw ‘poor people and people suffering in hospitals and so many organisations.’

He said he saw much of this on the television, but elsewhere too.

And he added: “It’s in my blood.

“If I help someone, I get pleasure in my heart.”