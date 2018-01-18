Wellingborough man organising Spring ball in memory of his dad

A son is holding a fundraiser for the regimental association his father was so proud to be part of.

Graham Campbell of Wellingborough lost his father last year and decided he wanted to do something special in his memory.

The Spring ball is taking place on April 28

As his dad Neil was very proud to have served for The Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, Graham is holding a fundraiser at Wellingborough’s Glamis Hall to raise funds for the regimental association.

Graham said: “I wanted to do something special in memory of my father for his association and decided on a Spring ball.

“I have never done anything like this, but I know everyone loves to dress up for special occasions.

“It is taking a lot of time to organise everything, but it will be so worth it on the night.”

A standard bearer from the association attended Neil’s funeral last year and escorted his coffin into the service, giving him the military send-off he deserved.

They wouldn’t take any payment on the day, saying they were honoured to be present, but Graham then discovered they were trying to raise £150,000 for a memorial they are having made to be unveiled in August this year.

So proceeds from the Spring ball will go towards the memorial.

Neil was a proud Yorkshireman but had lived in Wellingborough since 1972 after moving up as part of the London overspill.

Despite suffering a stroke at the age of 59, he loved going to Glamis Hall three days a week and celebrated his 80th birthday with a party at the hall on the Queensway estate.

Glamis Hall For All, which has sponsored the event, is a registered charity which aims to provide a community hub, and Graham has thanked them for providing the hall and marquee for the evening.

Tickets for the Spring ball on April 28 are now available and cost £35 per person.

There will be a welcome drink, three-course meal, live entertainment from the Tom Betts Band, a disco, raffle and an auction.

The dress code is black tie and the event is open to over-18s.

Tickets are available by calling Graham on 07771 738054 or emailing grahamcampbell@ntlworld.com.