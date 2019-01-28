Wellingborough man one of four charged after armed robbery of jewellery store

Four men - including a 22-year-old from Wellingborough - have been charged after an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Leicestershire.

Aiden Rudock, 18, of Gloster Road, Lutterworth; Grant Samuel, 22, of Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough; Orrin Alex Stevenson, 24, of Trent Road, Hinckley; and Timothy Wardrop, 22, of no fixed address, have all been charged with robbery.

Stevenson is also charged with possession of an imitation firearm while committing a schedule 1 offence; Wardrop is also charged with driving while disqualified.

They have all been remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ court today (Monday, January 28).

The charges relate to a robbery at Hinckley town centre's Goldust Jewellers in Market Place at about 10.50am on Friday, January 25, in which a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

On Friday, a Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "Four men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in Hinckley this morning.

"Police were called to a business premises in Market Place at 10.50am following a report that staff had been threatened by a number of men in possession of what were believed to be bladed weapons and a firearm.

"It was reported that the men left with a large amount of jewellery.

"No-one was injured and the staff were reassured by officers at the scene.

"Shortly after 11am, a further call was received stating that a group of men had made off from a vehicle which had been abandoned close to Coton Lane in Market Bosworth.

"Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and firearms offences."