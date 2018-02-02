Wellingborough man jailed for historic sex offences

A man from Wellingborough has been jailed for 13 years for sex offences which took place in the 1980s.

Martin Middleton, 56, of Upper Havelock Street, was jailed after changing his plea to guilty on nine offences.

Martin Middleton. NNL-180202-101629005

Middleton admitted five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and two counts of serious sexual assault.

He was jailed for four years, three years, 11 years, seven years and nine years for each count of indecent assault and 13 years for each count of rape and serious sexual assault, all to be served concurrently.

Middleton pleaded not guilty to seven further counts of indecent assault and one of gross indedency with a child under 14, which will remain on file.