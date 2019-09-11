Wellingborough man impaled in fall airlifted to hospital

The air ambulance landed in Wellingborough yesterday evening after a man in his 70s was impaled in a fall.

A Magpas air ambulance crew landed at 5.12pm to aid the man who had suffered serious injuries and flew him to University Hospital Coventry where he was in a serious condition upon arrival.

Magpas is a charity that provides air ambulance coverage to the East of England and relies on public donations.

Emergency services were called at 4.32pm after the elderly man fell and became impaled.

The air ambulance's enhanced medical team worked with Northampton fire and rescue service and East Midlands ambulance service to give the man pain relief at the scene before he was carefully moved to the helicopter.

No emergency service could confirm exactly where in Wellingborough the incident had happened.

The air ambulance medical team receives training which allows them to offer procedures and treatments at the scene that are normally only available in hospital, like general anaesthetic.

Magpas air ambulance is a charity funded by public donations and does not receive state funding.

Since it was set up in 1971 it has attended over 60,000 patients.

Magpas said: "(We) bring crucial lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and beyond.

"We support the ambulance service and give advanced medical care when time is of the essence."

More information can be found at the website, magpas.org.uk