Wellingborough man helps pay for military memorial in his dad’s honour

A Wellingborough man has raised more than £3,000 towards a memorial for the regimental association his father was so proud to be part of.

Graham Campbell lost his father last year and decided to do something special in his memory.

The Spring ball organised by Graham Campbell at Glamis Hall

As his dad Neil was very proud to have served for The Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, Graham held a Spring ball at Wellingborough’s Glamis Hall to raise funds for the regimental association.

The money raised by last month’s event will go towards a memorial which is set to be unveiled later this year.

Graham said: “After many hours organising, I’m pleased to say everyone had a great night and really enjoyed themselves.

“I’ve had many texts from people saying it was one of the best nights they’ve had.

Money raised by the ball is going towards this memorial

“The room looked amazing after some good friends and family gave their time to help set everything up.

“Everyone was entertained during their meal by the Koyli Association buglers who played to perfection.

“Major David Wroe and Colin Cranswick also travelled many miles to be with us and show us the Marquette of the memorial being unveiled in August.

“They are all so grateful for the fundraising and support we are showing them.

Graham Campbell organised the Spring ball in memory of his dad

“As well as the disco, the Tom Betts Band was fantastic and made sure everyone had a good time.

“There were over 70 prizes for the raffle and all had been very kindly donated by friends including a few items for the auction.”

While Graham is hoping to raise a little more money by sales of photographs taken on the night, the total raised so far stands at £3,300.

And he added: “It is a truly fantastic amount.

“I cannot thank everyone enough because without their genorosity and support it wouldn’t have been possible.”

A standard bearer from the association attended Neil’s funeral last year and escorted his coffin into the service, giving him the military send-off he deserved.

They wouldn’t take any payment on the day, saying they were honoured to be present, but Graham then discovered they were trying to raise £150,000 for a memorial they were having made so he decided to support this.

Neil was a proud Yorkshireman but had lived in Wellingborough since 1972 after moving up as part of the London overspill.

Despite suffering a stroke at the age of 59, he loved going to Glamis Hall three days a week and celebrated his 80th birthday with a party at the hall on the Queensway estate.

Graham is due to attend the unveiling ceremony for the memorial, which weighs 4,500kg, on August 1.