Wellingborough man fined for fly-tipping half a tonne of clothes

Investigators working on behalf of East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) have netted the authority’s largest ever fine for fly-tipping.

On July 10, Derwidas Kardokas from Wellingborough was handed a £800 fine for dumping half a tonne of clothes in a privately owned field in Slipton.

It comes after an ENC officer discovered the objects in September last year, and after obtaining a witness statement from the landowner, began investigating Kardokas.

Kardokas was invited to attend a formal interview under caution, but did not respond.

Nearly one year after ENC officers discovered the mountain of clothes, Mr Kardokas was summoned to Northampton Magistrates Court.

While waiting to be called in, he admitted to the offence, explaining that he was asked to dispose of the rubbish as a way of earning extra money.

In court, the offence was read to Kardokas where he indicated a guilty plea and provided some mitigation.

After deliberation the magistrates returned to the stands and explained to him that fly-tipping is a very serious offence, however, did take into account that it was his first offence and he was given a fine of £800.

Following the case, ENC leader Cllr Steven North said: “We are committed to working with landowners across the district to keep all areas of East Northamptonshire clean and free of rubbish.

“This result demonstrates the fantastic work our waste team carry out every day to keep our district green.

“I am disappointed that people think it is acceptable to dispose of personal items in public spaces and privately-owned land.

“Fly-tipping is a mindless exercise that is not only hazardous to passing vehicles, pedestrians and animals, but is also costly.

“I would encourage everyone to dispose of waste responsibly and help to keep our streets rubbish free.”

Charlotte Tomkins, waste manager at ENC, said: “This is the largest fine we have ever awarded for-fly tipping in our district and demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting fly-tippers.

“I would urge rogue operators that skimping on commercial waste payments is a risky business and can do much more harm than good.

“Don’t get yourself a fine like this and a criminal record through the Courts; dispose of your waste sensibly.”

Any fly-tipping offences can be reported online at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 01832 742026.

To get rid of unwanted waste responsibly, visit one of Northamptonshire County Council’s household waste recycling centres or visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/bulkywaste to find out about ENC’s bulky waste collection service.