Wellingborough man charged with drug and weapon offences as part of Operation Viper

A 22-year-old Wellingborough man has been charged with drugs offences after being arrested as part of Operation Viper, Northamptonshire Police's crackdown on drug and gang-related crime.

Ijuha Sterling, of Chapman Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 22, charged with possession of cannabis, and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious substance.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at court on March 21.

Sterling was arrested on Thursday, February 21, in Portland Road, Rushden, after being detained and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act by officers from the serious and organised crime proactive team.