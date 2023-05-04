Wellingborough law firm Wilson Brown Solicitors sponsors Miss Universe hopeful

25-year-old Chloe Lake, part of Wilson Browne Solicitors' Wellingborough residential conveyancing team, is in the running to represent Great Britain at the Miss Universe pageant.

Chloe, who has been sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors, will be taking part in the 2023 Miss Universe Great Britain competition in South Wales in July.

Chloe is one of the first beauty pageant contestants nationally to be sponsored by a law firm, and hopes that this venture will create waves in the legal industry - as a trainee solicitor and a Miss Universe hopeful, she aims to showcase that women can succeed in traditionally male sectors and embrace their femininity whilst doing so.

Chloe Lake - Trainee Solicitor at Wilson Browne Solicitors

As a finalist, Chloe has been passionately advocating for mental health awareness, having recently run the London Marathon in aid of Mind, raising over £3,500 in the process.

Having suffered with a period of mental ill-health just 18 months ago, she is now on a mission to inspire others, particularly young professionals, that they can overcome obstacles and avoid burnout by speaking up and adopting healthy coping mechanisms.

Having worked across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire as part of Wilson Browne Solicitors' residential conveyancing team, Chloe is thrilled to have the backing of her firm on this journey.

Chloe said: "I have been helping clients across Northamptonshire move into their dream homes for years, and it is a huge honour and privilege that my colleagues at Wilson Browne have supported my dream now, too."

Chloe Lake - Miss Universe Great Britain 2023 Finalist

As part of her journey, Chloe is also fundraising for A-Sisterhood – an organisation which supports the advancement of women worldwide.

This year, monies from the fundraising will go to a number of female-related causes including Stop Acid Attacks in India which helps survivors of acid violence.

The final (from 7 – 9 July) will include a Bring A Bra Ball organised for A-Sisterhood with finalists and their guests donating bras which will be sent to women in Africa in association with Smalls for All; an empowerment day lead by one of the UK’s foremost leadership coaches; and a catwalk show before a panel of judges from the beauty and fashion industry.

Chloe said: “I am really excited to have been chosen as a finalist for Miss Universe Great Britain this year and am looking forward to supporting A-Sisterhood as part of the process.

"The Miss Universe platform offers me a real chance to make an impact and change peoples' perception of mental health, particularly in the workplace, through sharing important dialogue and campaigning for change."

As well as getting the opportunity to represent the UK for around three weeks at Miss Universe in El Salvador at the end of the year, the winner of Miss Universe Great Britain will also visit travel on humanitarian projects linked to A-Sisterhood.

National director of Miss Universe Great Britain, Paula Abbandonato, said: “We have an incredible line-up of young women at Miss Universe Great Britain once again this year.