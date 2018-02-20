Wellingborough jobs fair includes speed dating with employers

More than 150 jobseekers attended the ROSE (Real Options for Skills and Employment) Love Your Career fair organised by The Mallows Company at Wellingborough Library Plus on Valentine’s Day.

A mixture of local employers and training providers had stands at the event offering job opportunities, training courses and volunteering roles to help people find out about opportunities in the area and help them make their perfect career match.

Jobseekers were invited to take part in a speed dating activity to help them find out more about the opportunities on offer and to make the most of the event.

Stand holders included Scott Bader, Adecco, Tresham College, Adult Learning, G4S, English Rose Care, Securitas and Usbourne Books among others.

Organisers say the morning was a great success with many jobseekers applying for roles at the event and even being offered formal interviews.

Employers commented on the good attendance and how they felt they were able to help and support a good number of people on the day.

Jobseekers commented on the good range of employers at the event and how attending the job fair had given them new opportunities and job options.

Clare Golley, employment consultant for the Mallows Company who organised the event, said: “We were really pleased with how the job fair went.

“It was a unique opportunity for jobseekers on Valentine’s Day to speed date with prominent local employers.

“In a job market which is largely digital and online, we are always keen to organise and promote our ROSE events which give employers and jobseekers the chance to meet in person.

“Everyone who attended the jobs fair gave really positive feedback and we’re already planning our next ROSE jobs and careers fair for the summer – watch this space.”