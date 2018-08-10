Wellingborough is the county’s takeaway capital

Wellingborough has the highest level of takeaway density in Northamptonshire.

Latest Government figures show there are equivalent to 94.4 takeaways per 100,000 people in the borough - almost five more than anywhere else in the county.

Almost half of the 74 outlets in the borough are in the Swanspool ward in the town centre.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business District, which promotes the town centre with its Discover Wellingborough campaign, said: “We do have plenty of takeaways, they are part of a vibrant town centre which is getting busier and busier as more people flock to our events and discover, and rediscover, Wellingborough.

“The town centre has a lot to be proud of and we believe it represents an attractive proposition to shoppers and families thanks to our wide range of independent traders, safe town centre, free parking and green spaces.”

In 2013 Wellingborough was named as the most obese town in England.

Kettering has the second highest level of takeaway density in the county with 89.9 per 100,000 people.

The lowest rate in Northamptonshire is in Corby, with just 41 per 100,000 people.

Other boroughs in Northamptonshire show rates of 55.5 (Daventry), 74.4 (East Northamptonshire), 86.9 (Northampton) and 56.8 (South Northamptonshire).

The highest rate in the country is in the seaside town of Blackpool, with a staggering 232.2 takeaways per 100,000 people.

Ann Crawford, deputy director for health improvement at Public Health England East Midlands said interventions from local authorities are key to tackling obesity in the region.

She said: “It’s great to see some of the ongoing work in the region but more needs to be done.

“With so many fast food outlets in our towns and cities, local authorities have the power to shape our environment and support us in making healthier choices.”