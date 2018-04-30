Wellingborough is improving as place to live and work, according to research

Wellingborough has improved as a place to work and live within the 324 local authorities across England, according to national research undertaken by Grant Thornton.

The borough is one of two areas across the East Midlands that stand out as having seen the greatest improvement in performance over the past five years with Wellingborough having climbed 63 places.

Grant Thornton says that while the two improving areas of Wellingborough and Oadby and Wigston are currently ranked below the national average, the improvement is a ‘promising sign’ for the region.

They also say the improvement signifies that Wellingborough has good practice from which other areas might learn.

Wellingborough has seen its vibrant economy index ranking climb because a range of measures for Wellingborough have been heading in the right direction.

These include:

- The percentage of long-term unemployment now stands at 4.3 per cent compared to 13.5 per cent three years ago (Health Profile, 2017 – Wellingborough)

- The recycling total has climbed from more than 5,200 tonnes in 2013 to more than 6,500 tonnes in the year to March 2018 – a rise of a quarter (council figures)

- The number of fuel-poor households is now estimated to be 9.7 per cent which fell by more than a half in five years from 20 per cent (Home Energy Conservation Act Returns, 2017)

Following the research, council leader Martin Griffiths said: “I’m delighted with this positive news.

“Of course there remains a lot to do given Wellingborough’s position being just below the national average, but the vast improvement shows the journey is well under way.

“The improvements over the past year together with the ambitious plans for the future will help to deliver our local priorities and to continue with this positive journey.”

The vibrant economy index is based on indicators that address the following measures:

- Prosperity – is Wellingborough producing jobs and creating wealth?

- Dynamism and opportunity – is an entrepreneurial and innovative culture being developed to drive future growth?

- Inclusion and equality – are individuals benefiting from economic growth?

- Health, well-being and happiness – are people living healthy, active and fulfilling lifestyles?

- Resilience and sustainability – are places that people want to live in and are not damaging the natural environment being created?

- Community, trust and belonging – are people engaged with their community and living lively and creative cultural lives?