Wellingborough industrial estate blaze still under investigation

Fire crews are still at the scene of a huge blaze that tore through a Wellingborough unit on Friday (July 5).

Two fire appliances from Kettering and Corby are present at the Cawleys recycling warehouse in Nielson Road where firefighters are working with employees on-site to carry out the damping down operation.

This picture by Alan in Northampton shows the scene of the blaze.

READ MORE: Wellingborough fire in pictures

Fire crews were called to the unit at the Finedon Road Industrial Estate at about 2.30pm on Friday with thick black smoke filling the area and visible as far away as Milton Keynes.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The cause is still being investigated."

READ MORE: Major fire breaks out

The fire was so close to the train line that the line between Kettering and Bedford was closed, causing chaos for commuters at rush hour.

There were apocalyptic scenes at the warehouse the following day with images released by firefighters showing the burnt-out factory and vehicle shells.

Thankfully everybody was safe.

A video by Tristan Griffiths showed a fire engine race to the scene as smoke billowed behind. Mr Griffiths wished everyone on the estate well.