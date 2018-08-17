Wellingborough House of Fraser logistics centre stops work

Work at the House of Fraser national supply centre in Wellingborough has ground to a halt following a dispute between the store’s new owner and its logistics company.

The high street chain was bought-out by Sports Direct last week after it went into administration.

It’s online logistics is managed by XPO, which operates a huge distribution centre at the Park Farm Industrial Estate in Wellingborough.

It is believed the firm has stopped deliveries because it is owed money by House of Fraser.

House of Fraser’s website is down and it is not currently accepting customer orders.

A spokesman said on Facebook: “We have taken the decision to cancel and refund all orders that have not already been sent to customers,

“We didn’t take this decision lightly, but since we cannot give our customers clear assurances of when their orders will be delivered, we believe cancellation is the best option.

“All customers affected will receive an email about the cancellation and refund in the next couple of days.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you from everyone at House of Fraser for your patience at this time.”