Wellingborough Homes in top 25 landlords in the country

Wellingborough Homes has been announced as one of the top 25 housing associations in the country.

In 24housing magazine’s top 50 landlords listing, Wellingborough Homes was positioned at 23, which is their highest position so far beating their 2017 position of 29th.

It comes as they have launched their internal repairs service, introducing a ‘school run’ time slot and easier ways to give feedback during the past year.

Its training academy has seen more than 400 customers seek support, 234 of those receiving financial advice, with 43 receiving additional income (a weekly average of £140.63), as well as 44 customers gaining qualifications.

The organisation’s customer assembly panel, made up solely of their customers, has worked to strengthen links between the board and customers, and has showcased their work at the Tpas – tenant engagement experts - conference.

Chief executive Jo Savage said: “I am delighted with our position in the 24housing’s top 50.

“To be voted as one of the best housing associations out of around 1,200 in the country is a reflection of the hard work, commitment and effort of our board, executive team and staff.

“Our values embed our commitment to work together efficiently as one team whilst respecting and listening to our customers.

“I am determined to build on this success and ensure that we become the best we can be, in order to deliver our mission and priorities.”

Wellingborough Homes’ position in 24housing’s top 50 landlords comes after their training academy was nominated in the Tpas awards 2018 and in the National Housing Federation HANA Awards 2018, Julie Robinson, director of resources, was

nominated for a best finance director of the year award and the organisation received another nomination for best risk management.