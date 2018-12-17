Wellingborough homeless man dies

A homeless man from Wellingborough has died

Michael O’Hagan, 57, died last Tuesday after being admitted to Kettering General Hospital.

He had been living on the streets of Wellingborough for a number of years and was a familiar face among the town’s homeless community.

His death has been registered with the coroner’s office and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Valerie Anslow, who is involved with the Wellingborough Homeless Forum, said his death was a tragic loss.

She said: “He was certainly a character and had a wicked sense of humour. Unfortunately he had an alcohol addiction problem and he had tried to overcome it several times.

“I saw him two nights before he died and he was not well. There was a surgery being held at the daylight centre and we told him to make sure that he saw a doctor.”

Mr O’Hagan, was well-known to the town’s charities which support the homeless.

He was a user of the Daylight Centre in High Street Place which provides hot meals to the town’s homeless and was also known to the street pastors who provide food on a Saturday night.

He would use the town’s roving night shelter which provides beds in the town’s churches. He would also regularly sleep rough in the grounds of the United Reformed Church in High Street.

This is the second known death of a homeless man in the north of the county this winter.

John Holland, who had been sleeping in Corby’s West Glebe park, died on October 8. People from the town raised more than £2,000 towards his funeral after an appeal by local charity Help the Homeless.

Val Anslow, who is also a councillor on Wellingborough Council, said the deaths of Mr Holland and Mr O’Hagan showed the huge issue with housing in the area.

Northamptonshire councils are spending millions of pounds on providing temporary accommodation in hotels and bed and breakfasts for the growing number of homeless households presenting themselves to local authorities after losing their homes.

She said: “To me it is an indication that a, we have not got enough affordable housing and b, the sort of housing that some people would need, with some sort of support worker.”

A permanent night shelter is set to open in the grounds of Wellingborough School next month (January) and has been well supported with local donations.

A report last month (Nov) by national homeless charity Shelter reported that Wellingborough ranked highest in the East Midlands for homelessness. Official figures say 12 people are rough sleeping, although people in the town say the number is much higher.