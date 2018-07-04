Wellingborough golfers tee off for Alzheimer’s Society

Wellingborough’s Tingdene Homes and Leisuredays joined forces for their annual Charity Golf Event at Kenilworth Golf Club, raising £510 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

A total of 21 golfers hit the green for an enjoyable afternoon, with six all looking to be the winners.

Hot buffet was served in the club house afterwards, where prizes were awarded to the winners, those ‘nearest the pin’ and various other categories.

Steve Ekins, business development manager for Tingdene Homes and Gareth Walker, head of Leisuredays development said they were thrilled to hand over such a substantial cheque to Lloyd Butcher, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society.