Wellingborough glam rock duo to appear on Saturday night hit show

A talented pair of singers are to appear as part a judging panel of industry experts on BBC1 show All Together Now.

Darryl and Tracey Page, who are better known as tribute duo Snog, will make their debut on the programme this Saturday (March 2) as part of The 100 - a judging panel of 100 hand-picked singers, performers and industry bigwigs who stand up and join in if they like the sound of the contestants appearing on the stage.

The glam rock couple from Wellingborough will appear on the BBC1 show All Together Now

The show, in its second series, is headed by former Spice Girl Geri Horner and comedian Rob Beckett.

Married couple Darryl and Tracey, from Soane Close in Wellingborough, have been performing as Snog for more than a decade all over the UK and Europe as well as several appearances in the Middle East at Bahrain TribFest.

The pair are regulars at holiday parks, festivals, theatres and are on the books of several national agencies.

Tracey said: “We did actually get approached for the first series but I didnt really think the email was legitimate so I ignored it!

The show is on BBC1 at 7.30pm on Saturday

”Then when they started talking about a second series they approached us again and we jumped at the chance.

”We were up at MediaCity in Manchester for about three weeks or so filming and having vocal coaching and all kinds of training.”

Darryl has also been a full time guitar teacher for more than 25 years and teaches in several schools including Bishop Stopford in Kettering and Rushden Academy.

The show runs for six weeks and includes five rounds and a final, which have already been filmed.

Tracey Page is one half of Snog

The overall winner will receive £50,000.

Tracey added: “We had great fun. It was such a good opportunity.

“We met some really talented people and were so pleased to be involved.”