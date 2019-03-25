Wellingborough footballers team up for charity football match

A group of friends organised a special fundraising day to raise cash for a Mosque in Wellingborough.

The footballers who play together in Wellingborough held the fundraising event in February to help support Wellingborough Shahjalal mosque’s charity fund.

The 5-a-side friendly match was held at the Highfield Leisure Centre in Mill Road, Wellingborough.

Organiser Helal Ahmed said he was impressed with the response he got from his players and the drive to make it a success story.

He added: “I’m really grateful to everyone who has helped us make it a success and would like to thank everyone again for their generosity in their donations.

“I have been doing charity work from the year 2016 and every year we have been getting a great response from local people.

“This was our third game, as we have played two other teams to raise money one was a local team and another from Northampton and helped us.

“Altogether we have raised £410 and hopefully we will be doing more great work in the near future.”