Wellingborough firm still going strong after 20 years

A firm is celebrating 20 years of business in Wellingborough.

CDR Pumps (UK) Ltd first opened its doors in the UK in 1998 having previously sold its equipment through the distribution channel.

It started with just Ashley Fenn working there, but 20 years on, the firm now has a team of 17 at its base in Morris Close on Wellingborough’s Park Farm industrial estate.

A spokesman for CDR Pumps (UK) Ltd said: “Over the past 20 years, the company has gone from strength to strength and every generation of business has its own story – ours included.

“There have been times of economic uncertainty but we have worked hard to push through and bring you a company which has the knowledge, experience and line-up to support the chemical, nuclear and pharmaceutical industries on a global scale.

“During the past 20 years CDR UK has gone from a young engineer bringing CDR’s range of pumps to the UK, to a company big enough to compete with the multi-million pound agencies - our holistic approach provides you with a complete, all-round service from initial enquiry throughout the entire specification and sales process, installation and onwards.”

The company held an open day last week (July 5) to say thank you to all of its customers and suppliers for their support over the past two decades.

It also gave them a chance to show the latest developments in pump technology including live demonstrations of the new electronically operated double diaphragm pump.

CDR Pumps is an independent pump manufacturer which has been manufacturing pumps for the chemical and pharmaceutical Industries for more than 50 years.

They operate from a central European manufacturing facility based in Milan, Italy, supporting customers across the world.

Since 1998, CDR Pumps (UK) Ltd has been supplying a wide range of pumps to the UK and Ireland with a dedicated Exports team for overseas areas.

Their range has steadily expanded and includes magnetic drive pumps, mechanical seal pumps, air operated diaphragm pumps, vertical pumps, vacuum pumps, side channel pumps, turbine pumps as well as the new electronic air operated diaphragm pump and their very own mobile pumping station.

For more information about the firm, click here