Wellingborough firm sets the stage for school performance

A durable stage set donated by a Wellingborough packaging company has helped a Northamptonshire secondary school to get noticed in a national dance and drama contest.

Students at Wollaston School enlisted the help of PALLITE – The Alternative Packaging Company, when they competed in the Southern ‘A’ Final of Rock Challenge in Portsmouth, performing an eight-minute dance interpretation based on George Orwell’s 1984.

The work, 2084 – A World with Everyone Watching, featured an imposing tower of screens built from PALLITE’s lightweight packaging and was awarded third place in the competition.

Sam Goodge, Head of Performing Arts at Wollaston School said: “The set design included the idea for two pyramids made from giant televisions. We needed something strong enough for students to dance on, but light enough to manoeuvre easily, so we contacted PALLITE and they were only too happy to help.

“With the product being sturdy yet lightweight it was the perfect material for construction and the entire stage crew of students were able to carry and build the whole set in under four minutes.

“During the performance the set was moved easily and smoothly by the crew, rotating each side to create a different location. Performers were able to use the different levels creatively yet safely and this gave Wollaston a real edge over the other schools. More than 100 students have been involved - together with PALLITE they make a fantastic team.”

Patrick Mulhall, managing director of the Wellingborough-based company, said: “We were delighted to assist the students and staff at Wollaston School and are thrilled to know they came third in such a highly acclaimed competition. The energy and enthusiasm shown throughout by everyone involved was very infectious.

“We pride ourselves on providing packaging solutions in a wide range of industries – set design goes to show just how versatile our products are.”