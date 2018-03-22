Wellingborough firm continues to show its support for community centre

A Wellingborough company has continued its support of a community centre with its latest donation of £500.

Plumbco has been supporting Glamis Hall on the town’s Queensway estate for several years, including with its annual beer festival.

The race night is being held on Saturday (March 24)

And the support continued with staff wearing Christmas jumpers to work for a festive fundraiser.

A cheque for £500 was recently presented to Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall For All.

Graham said: “They donated £5 for every photo people sent in to them or uploaded to their Facebook page.

“They always support Glamis Hall so much and we can’t thank Karl Howell, Andrew Goodey and everyone at Plumbco and Goodey and Howell for their continued support.”

Glamis Hall is a community centre which provides numerous services for people in the area, including a day centre for the over 50s, lunch club and youth club.

It holds events throughout the year, including its annual fun day, and it is having a race night at the hall on Saturday (March 24).

Doors open at 7pm and the first race is at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for under 16s including a choice of sausage, fishcake or chicken nuggets and chips.

All food needs to be pre-ordered when buying tickets.

For more details call Glamis Hall on 01933 677326 or click here