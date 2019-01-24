Wellingborough firing up as chilli festival returns

Fans of all things spicy are in for a treat when a popular chilli festival returns to Wellingborough.

ChilliFest UK returns to tantalise the town’s taste buds with the free-to-attend event at The Tithe Barn on Saturday, February 23.

Some of the best independent chilli producers in the UK will showcase their products including mild to extreme chilli sauces, Naga dips, Naga cooking sauces, chilli pickles and more.

Providing fun for all the family between 11am and 4pm, visitors can try an array of different chilli sauces, and learn more about the versatile pepper known to prevent type 2 diabetes, boost immunity and prevent stomach ulcers.

The event has been organised by Discover Wellingborough, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by town centre businesses.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough BID, said: “We’re delighted to welcome ChilliFest UK back to Wellingborough and can’t wait to see what sizzling snacks are on offer this year.

“During the dull winter months ChilliFest provides the perfect opportunity to provide some heat to the town and encourage chilli lovers from near and far to visit us for a great day out.”

Discover Wellingborough is supporting local charity Chelsea’s Angels, which will be present on the day.

The charity raises money for Neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer.

The organisation was named after Chelsea Knighton who was diagnosed with the condition in 2007, aged just two.