Wellingborough fashion show to raise money to help bereaved parents

A fashion show is being held to raise money to support parents who have lost a baby.

Brands including Dorothy Perkins, White Stuff, River Island, Next and Warehouse will be on offer with up to 75 per cent off at the fundraising fashion show and shopping event on Monday (May 21).

Clothes ranging from size 6 to 30 will be available at the event at the Hemmingwell Community Centre in Nest Lane, Wellingborough.

There will also be French and Italian designer wear.

A spokesman for the event said: “All money raised will be helping bereaved parents to build more memories with their baby.”

This could be done by helping them spend more time with their baby by use of a cuddle cot or being able to dress their tiny premature baby.

The money could also help provide more training for midwives to deal with a bereavement, books for a midwife to lend to families with other children to help explain what has happened, as well as more research into pregnancy and infant loss.

Tickets for the fashion fundraiser are £5 before the event or £10 on the door.

Raffle tickets will be sold on the night for 25p a ticket or £1 a strip.

Tickets are available from www.iris-may.co.uk or by calling 07500 536537.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start on Monday.