Wellingborough family at risk of homelessness moves into temporary home bought by borough council

A fourth home for Wellingborough families at risk of homelessness has been bought by the borough council as part of its initiative to help vulnerable people.

Borough Council of Wellingborough (BCW) members agreed to buy the properties in June this year with the purchase of the first three completed in October.

The homes, which provide the families with a safe place to sleep, are ready for occupation within six months; the first family moved into their temporary new home this week.

"We recognise the difficulties that families experience when falling on hard times and become at risk of homelessness," Councillor Martin Griffiths, the leader of the BCW.

"At this time of year, as we approach Christmas, we are delighted to provide these properties as temporary homes which offer safe and secure places for families to stay until we can help with longer-term housing options.

"We will be working with our partners in Corby to ensure that families have access to somewhere warm to sleep at night.

"This initiative is a step forward as councils in the north of county work more collaboratively to support our residents."

Councillors have committed £1.7 million to purchase properties across the borough to provide more families with a warm home.

This forms part of the council’s wider strategy to tackle homelessness in the area and support families at risk of becoming homeless.

The number of people in temporary accommodation in Wellingborough has reduced to 77 from nearly 100 households when the new homeless reduction act came in April 2018; which is the lowest in more than 18 months.

BCW are working in partnership with Corby Borough Council, who will manage the properties on their behalf and work closely with the Housing Options Team in Wellingborough to allocate these homes.

Councillor Tom Beattie, the leader of Corby Borough Council, said: "We are very pleased to be working in partnership with the Borough Council of Wellingborough to manage these additional properties on their behalf and help those most at risk of homelessness in the area by providing a safe place to sleep this winter."