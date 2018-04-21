Wellingborough drive-by shooting: Woman posed with car after attack

The woman behind the wheel in a Wellingborough drive-by shooting posed for “celebratory photos” after making a getaway.

Northampton Crown Court yesterday (April 20) how Shannon Walker, 23, of Hardingstone, Northampton, played an integral part in the attack in September 2017 when an 18-year-old boy was blasted with a double-barrelled shotgun.

Chanze Nolan, left, leant out a rented car with a double-barreled shotgun and blasted an innocent teenager in the leg. Devonte Harris, right, was in the back seat.

Walker pulled the hired White VW Golf to “a screeching halt” when her two passengers, Chanze Nolan and Devontae Harris, thought they had seen a rival gang member.

Nolan rolled down the window, leaned out and fired the shotgun at the victim’s legs.

But in what the judge called a “tragic case of mistaken identity” the attackers had in fact shot a complete stranger - an 18-year-old boy on his way to the shops.

The court heard how Walker took the vehicle to be valeted shortly after to destroy evidence – but not before posing for “celebratory photos” with the car.

She then asked the hire company to swap it for her.

His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: “Pellets were lodged in both of the victim’s legs and required surgery.

“He will be scarred for life. It must have been terrifying for him as well as extremely painful.

“You were not shocked or frightened. Indeed you posed for celebratory photos in front of the vehicle afterwards.

“This was a drive-by shooting in the middle of the day in a residential street.

“You drove others knowing they had a double-barrelled shotgun. As the driver, you were an integral part of that incident.

“This is so serious it can only be met with an immediate custodial sentence.”

Walker was jailed for 32 months for causing grievous bodily harm.

Chanze Nolan and Devontae Harris were sentenced in March for a total of 18 years.